BRIEF-Veracyte announces Q1 revenue $16.4 million

May 3 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $16.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $76 million to $84 million

* Veracyte Inc - Veracyte reiterates its 2017 annual revenue guidance of $76 to $84 million and annual cash burn of $25 to $27 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue view $17.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $79.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
