BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Veracyte Inc:
* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
* Veracyte Inc sees 2017 cash burn of $25 to $27 million, a reduction of 16 to 22 pct over prior year
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $76 million to $84 million
* Q4 revenue $18.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.5 million
* Veracyte Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $17.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.93, revenue view $80.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.