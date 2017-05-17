版本:
BRIEF-Verastem director Barberich buys 30,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15

May 17 Verastem Inc

* Verastem Inc director Timothy Barberich reports purchase of 30,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15 at average price of $2.45 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pKDBMW) Further company coverage:
