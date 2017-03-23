BRIEF-Verastem reports year-end 2016 financial results

March 23 Verastem Inc -

* Verastem reports year-end 2016 financial results

* Expect to have sufficient cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our research and development programs and operations into 2018

* Net loss for year ended December 31, 2016 $0.99 per share

* As of December 31, 2016, Verastem had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $80.9 million compared to $110.3 million as of December 31, 2015