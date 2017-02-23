BRIEF-Vereit Q4 FFO per share $0.05

Feb 23 Vereit Inc:

* Vereit® announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.70 to $0.73

* Q4 revenue $351.9 million versus $383.4 million

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.17

* Q4 FFO per share $0.05

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $309.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vereit inc - 2017 guidance range also assumes cole capital will contribute $0.02 to $0.03 of affo per diluted share

* Vereit inc - 2017 guidance range also assumes cole capital will contribute $0.02 to $0.03 of affo per diluted share

* Vereit inc - 2017 affo guidance assumes dispositions and acquisitions each totaling $450 million to $600 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.5% to 7.5%