2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Veresen announces sale of power business for $1.18 billion

Feb 21 Veresen Inc:

* Veresen announces sale of power business for $1.18 billion

* Veresen Inc says expects to update its 2017 guidance for divestiture of power business upon closing of sale process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
