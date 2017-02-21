BRIEF-Veresen announces sale of power business for $1.18 billion

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Veresen Inc:
* Veresen announces sale of power business for $1.18 billion
* Veresen Inc says expects to update its 2017 guidance for divestiture of power business upon closing of sale process
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada