BRIEF-Vericel enters into license agreement with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
May 10 Vericel Corp
* Vericel Corp - entered into a license agreement with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics for development, manufacturing and commercialization of Vericel product portfolio
* VERICEL - ICT will acquire exclusive rights to develop and distribute carticel, maci, ixmyelocel-t, and epicel in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and other countries in region
* Says under terms of license agreement, Vericel will receive an upfront payment of $6.0 million
* Says in addition, Vericel is eligible to receive about $8.0 million in development and commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* Uber wants Sheryl Sandberg to be its next CEO - NY Post, citing source Source : http://nyp.st/2sTVYQA
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring