BRIEF-Vericel enters into license agreement with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

May 10 Vericel Corp

* Vericel Corp - entered into a license agreement with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics for development, manufacturing and commercialization of Vericel product portfolio

* VERICEL - ICT will acquire exclusive rights to develop and distribute carticel, maci, ixmyelocel-t, and epicel in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and other countries in region

* Says under terms of license agreement, Vericel will receive an upfront payment of $6.0 million

* Says in addition, Vericel is eligible to receive about $8.0 million in development and commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
