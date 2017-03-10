BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34

March 10 Vericel Corp

* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $16.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.14

* Vericel - as of dec 31, 2016, co had $23.0 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $14.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at december 31, 2015