BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture

April 12 Verifone Systems Inc:

* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV

* Verifone Systems Inc - financial terms of joint venture were not disclosed

* Combined business will operate under GSTV brand

* Verifone Systems Inc - company will be located at current GSTV headquarters in Detroit

* Members of existing GSTV and Verifone Pump Media Management teams will lead new joint venture

* Verifone Systems Inc - both companies will have equal representation on new company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: