BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Verifone Systems Inc:
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
* Verifone Systems Inc - financial terms of joint venture were not disclosed
* Combined business will operate under GSTV brand
* Verifone Systems Inc - company will be located at current GSTV headquarters in Detroit
* Members of existing GSTV and Verifone Pump Media Management teams will lead new joint venture
* Verifone Systems Inc - both companies will have equal representation on new company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)