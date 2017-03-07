版本:
BRIEF-Verifone Systems comments on reports of breach

March 7 Verifone Systems Inc

* Verifone Systems comments on breach reports

* Says as per third-party forensic teams, cyber attempt limited to about 2 dozen gas station convenience stores

* Says information security team identified evidence of cyber intrusion in corporate network in January 2017, and notified Visa, Mastercard, other card schemes Further company coverage:
