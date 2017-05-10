版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Verint Systems says CEO Dan Bodner's FY 2017 total compensation was $7.5 million

May 10 Verint Systems Inc:

* CEO Dan Bodner's FY 2017 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $10.2 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pkwWc1) Further company coverage:
