BRIEF-Verint Systems sees 2018 adj. rev. of $1.14 bln, plus or minus 2 pct

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Verint Systems Inc:
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap total revenue of $1.14 billion, plus or minus 2 percent - sec filing
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap eps at midpoint of revenue guidance at $2.70
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2oxhZC5 Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm