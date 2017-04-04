版本:
BRIEF-Verint Systems sees 2018 adj. rev. of $1.14 bln, plus or minus 2 pct

April 4 Verint Systems Inc:

* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap total revenue of $1.14 billion, plus or minus 2 percent - sec filing

* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap eps at midpoint of revenue guidance at $2.70

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2oxhZC5 Further company coverage:
