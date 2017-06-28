BRIEF-Verisign enters into a renewal of .net registry agreement with ICANN

June 28 Verisign Inc-

* Says entered into a renewal of .net registry agreement with ICANN

* Says pursuant to the agreement verisign will remain sole registry operator of .net top-level domain through june 30, 2023

* Verisign - agreement renews current .net registry agreement entered into by co and icann in 2011 with no changes to material terms