BRIEF-Verisign enters into a renewal of .net registry agreement with ICANN

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Verisign Inc-
* Says entered into a renewal of .net registry agreement with ICANN
* Says pursuant to the agreement verisign will remain sole registry operator of .net top-level domain through june 30, 2023
* Verisign - agreement renews current .net registry agreement entered into by co and icann in 2011 with no changes to material terms Source text: (bit.ly/2s3vb00) Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space