BRIEF-Verisign Inc CEO's 2016 total compensation $10.7 mln

April 12 Verisign Inc:

* Verisign Inc - Ceo D. James Bidzos 2016 total compensation $10.7 million versus $10.1 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2oYIDET) Further company coverage:
