BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement

May 19 Verisk Analytics Inc

* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015

* Third amendment provides for a one-year extension of maturity date in respect of revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* All borrowings under credit facility shall continue to remain unsecured Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rApLtA) Further company coverage:
