BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Q1 adjusted EPS $0.74 from cont ops

May 2 Verisk Analytics Inc:

* Verisk Analytics Inc reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations $ 502.6 million versus $ 492.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $513.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
