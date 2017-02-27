版本:
BRIEF-Verisk Analytics to acquire Fintellix

Feb 27 Verisk Analytics Inc:

* Verisk Analytics Inc - has signed an agreement to acquire Fintellix

* Verisk Analytics Inc to acquire Fintellix

* Verisk Analytics Inc - Fintellix will become part of Argus, a Verisk Analytics business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
