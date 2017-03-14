版本:
BRIEF-Veritiv Q4 EPS $0.26

March 14 Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 sales $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.12 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
