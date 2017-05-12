版本:
BRIEF-Veritone shares open at $15.64 in debut, 4.3 pct above IPO price

May 12 Veritone Inc:

* Veritone Inc shares open at $15.64 in debut on Nasdaq versus IPO price of $15 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shravanth V)
