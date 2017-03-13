版本:
BRIEF-Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and some of its units

March 13 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries

* Verizon - offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
