2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC

* Verizon says Corning to provide and for Verizon to purchase up to 12.4 million miles of optical fiber each year beginning in 2018 through 2020 - CNBC

