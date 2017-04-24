版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Verizon launch FIOS Gigabit connection priced at $69.99 a month standalone

April 24 Verizon Communications Inc

* Launched FIOS Gigabit connection priced at $69.99 a month standalone and starting at $79.99 a month for triple play bundle when ordered online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
