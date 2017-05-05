BRIEF-Verizon no longer expects to be able to achieve an upgrade to pre-vodafone credit rating in 2018-2019 timeframe

May 5 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on
track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by
2018-2019 timeframe
* Verizon- no longer expect to be able to achieve an upgrade
to our pre-vodafone credit rating in 2018-2019 timeframe -
* Verizon - expectation for return to pre-vodafone credit
rating profile by 2018-2019 was based on then existing view
rating agencies used to assess industry
* Verizon - no longer expect to be able to achieve upgrade
to pre-Vodafone credit rating as result of recent change in
rating agencies' view on industry
Source text:(bit.ly/2qHNO9x)
Further company coverage: