BRIEF-Verizon no longer expects to be able to achieve an upgrade to pre-vodafone credit rating in 2018-2019 timeframe

* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe

* Verizon- no longer expect to be able to achieve an upgrade to our pre-vodafone credit rating in 2018-2019 timeframe -

* Verizon - expectation for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 was based on then existing view rating agencies used to assess industry

* Verizon - no longer expect to be able to achieve upgrade to pre-Vodafone credit rating as result of recent change in rating agencies' view on industry