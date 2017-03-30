版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon prepares nationwide launch of live online TV service - BBG

March 30 (Reuters) -

* Verizon Communications securing streaming rights from TV network owners in preparation for nationwide launch of live online TV service - Bloomberg Source text : bloom.bg/2oejvt3 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐