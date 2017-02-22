版本:
BRIEF-Verizon says to deliver 5G service to pilot customers in 11 markets across U.S. by mid 2017

Feb 22 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon to deliver 5G service to pilot customers in 11 markets across U.S. by mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
