BRIEF-Verizon signs 3-year minimum purchase deal with Corning for fiber optic cable

April 18 Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions

* Verizon - agreement calls for Corning to provide and Verizon to purchase up to 20 million kilometers of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020

* Verizon says Corning expects the capacity expansions to begin to come online in 2017 and become fully operational in 2018

* Verizon - agreement with Corning incorporated to provide fiber optic cable and associated hardware