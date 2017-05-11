BRIEF-Verizon to acquire Straight Path Communications for an enterprise value of about $3.1 bln

May 11 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon to enter into definitive agreement to acquire
Straight Path Communications for $184.00 per share in all stock
deal; Straight Path Communications to terminate definitive
agreement with AT&T
* Straight Path Communications - concurrently therewith,
verizon will pay on behalf of Straight Path a termination fee of
$38 million to AT&T
* Straight Path Communications Inc- the transactionhas been
approved by the boards of directors of both straight path and
Verizon
* Straight Path Communications - will terminate previously
announced agreement with AT&T and Switchback Merger Sub Inc
* Straight Path-transaction is supported by Straight Path's
majority shareholder, Howard Jonas, who has entered into a
voting agreement with Verizon
* Straight Path - howard jonas has agreed to vote his class
a shares (held through a trust) in support of the transaction,
subject to certain limitations
* Straight Path Communications - Evercore served as
exclusive financial advisor to co and weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
served as co counsel on deal
* Straight Path - verizon will acquire co for $184.00/share,
reflecting enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, in a deal
intended to qualify as tax-free reorganization
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: