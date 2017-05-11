BRIEF-Verizon to buy Straight Path for more than $3 billion- WSJ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors skittish as oil enters bear territory; eyes on China stocks
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Verizon Communications to buy Straight Path Communications for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc in bidding war - WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2q53KVc
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b