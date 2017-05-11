版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Verizon to buy Straight Path for more than $3 billion- WSJ

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Verizon Communications to buy Straight Path Communications for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc in bidding war - WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2q53KVc
