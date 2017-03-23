版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities

March 23 Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon to redeem debt securities

* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐