公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon won't talk about hypothetical deals - ceo at analyst meeting

Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon won't talk about hypothetical deals - ceo at analyst meeting

* Verizon doesn't feel same urgency as analyst, banking community on m&a - ceo

* Verizon encouraged charter, comcast to work together on wireless - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
