BRIEF-Verizon, Yahoo agree to cut merger price by as much as $350 mln - CNBC, citing DJ

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* Verizon, Yahoo agree to cut merger price by as much as $350 million - CNBC, citing DJ

* Verizon, Yahoo agree to split future costs of data breaches- CNBC, citing DJ
