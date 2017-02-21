BRIEF-Verizon, Yahoo agree to cut merger price by as much as $350 mln - CNBC, citing DJ

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
* Verizon, Yahoo agree to cut merger price by as much as $350 million - CNBC, citing DJ
* Verizon, Yahoo agree to split future costs of data breaches- CNBC, citing DJ
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada