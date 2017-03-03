BRIEF-Verizon's board authorizes stock repurchase of up to 100 mln shares

March 3 Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.5775 per share

* Verizon's board authorized corporation to repurchase up to 100 million shares of its common stock

* New buyback program will terminate when aggregate number of shares purchased reaches 100 million, or at close of business on Feb. 28, 2020