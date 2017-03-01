版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy announces proposed issuance of $300 mln senior unsecured notes

March 1 Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces proposed issuance of US$300 million senior unsecured notes

* Vermilion Energy Inc - to issue up to us$300 million aggregate principal amount of 8 year senior unsecured notes in a private offering

* Vermilion Energy Inc - intends to use net proceeds from new notes to repay a portion of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
