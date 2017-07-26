FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点28分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Vermilion Energy Inc - Q2 fund flows from operations $1.22 per basic share

* Vermilion Energy Inc - Vermilion's Q2 production increased by 4% to 67,240 boe/d from 64,537 boe/d in prior quarter

* Sees 2017 associated production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d

* Vermilion Energy Inc - average production increased by 4% in q2 2017 to 67,240 boe/d as compared to 64,537 boe/d in prior quarter

* Vermilion Energy - effective with July dividend payment, have discontinued premium dividend component of premium dividend, dividend reinvestment plan

* Vermilion Energy Inc - we are increasing our 2017 capital budget to $315 million, from $295 million previously

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $271.4 million versus $261.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below