BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$1.21

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 28 Vermilion Energy Inc
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 FFO per share C$1.21
* Says average production increased by 6% in Q1 2017 to 64,537 boe/d
* Vermilion Energy - expect production volumes to continue increasing throughout 2017 to achieve full year production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing