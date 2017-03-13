版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Vermillion say co, unit entered amendment No. 2 to testing, services agreement with Quest Diagnostics effective March 11, 2017

March 13 Vermillion Inc:

* Vermillion - co, unit entered amendment no. 2 to testing and services agreement with quest diagnostics incorporated effective March 11, 2017

* Vermillion Inc - primary purpose of amendment was to extend initial term of testing and services agreement from March 11, 2017 to March 11, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2mTzM5z) Further company coverage:
