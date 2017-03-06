版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 15:17 BJT

BRIEF-Vernalis Plc enters drug discovery collaboration with Servier

March 6 Vernalis Plc

* New drug discovery collaboration with servier

* Will receive EUR 2 million upfront payment, fees, research milestones and share in downstream success of any products out of collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐