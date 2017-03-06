BRIEF-Vernalis Plc enters drug discovery collaboration with Servier

BRIEF-LendingTree announces pricing of $265 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
March 6 Vernalis Plc
* New drug discovery collaboration with servier
* Will receive EUR 2 million upfront payment, fees, research milestones and share in downstream success of any products out of collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting