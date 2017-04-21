版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Vernalis Plc issues a complete response letter on CCP-07 NDA

April 21 Vernalis Plc

* Vernalis Plc: FDA issues a complete response letter on CCP-07 NDA

* CRL did not raise any concerns with formulation or pharmacokinetic profile of CCP-07

* CRL did identify outstanding items that need to be addressed prior to resubmission and approval of NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐