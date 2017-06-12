BRIEF-Versabank announces preferred share offering

June 12 Versabank:
* Versabank announces preferred share offering
* Obtained a receipt from securities regulatory authorities
in each of provinces of Canada
* Net proceeds of offering are expected to qualify as Tier 1
capital of bank
* Receipt for preliminary short form prospectus for offering
of up to $30 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset
preferred shares, series 5
* The $30 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset
preferred shares, series 5 is at a price of $10.00 per share
* About $10 million of net proceeds of offering to be used
for repayment of certain subordinated indebtedness, subject to
regulatory approval
