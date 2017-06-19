版本:
BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus

June 19 Versabank

* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5

* Versabank - is withdrawing its preliminary short form prospectus previously filed on june 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
