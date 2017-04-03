版本:
BRIEF-Versartis reports new data on Somavaratan in growth hormone deficiency

April 3 Versartis Inc

* Versartis reports new data on long-acting Somavaratan in growth hormone deficiency at endo 2017

* Baseline characteristics of phase 3 velocity trial population balanced between study arms and comparable to phase 2

* Further results from vital trial in adult ghd-similar Somavaratan PK/PD data in U.S., Japanese children support using same dose in ongoing phase 3 trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
