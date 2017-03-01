版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Versum Materials expands its manufacturing capacity at Allentown, Pennsylvania

March 1 Versum Materials Inc

* Versum Materials Inc - expand its manufacturing capacity at its delivery systems and service headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐