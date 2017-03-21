版本:
BRIEF-Versum Materials initiates quarterly cash dividend

March 21 Versum Materials Inc:

* Versum Materials initiates quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
