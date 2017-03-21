BRIEF-Versum Materials initiates quarterly cash dividend

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Versum Materials Inc:
* Versum Materials initiates quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing