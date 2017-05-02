BRIEF-Versum Materials reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Versum Materials Inc:
* Versum materials reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 sales $270.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $250 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.02 billion to $1.065 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $340 - $355 million, up 4pct to 9pct versus fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.