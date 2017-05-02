版本:
BRIEF-Versum Materials reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

May 2 Versum Materials Inc:

* Versum materials reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $270.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $250 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.02 billion to $1.065 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $340 - $355 million, up 4pct to 9pct versus fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
