2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Vertex Energy posts Q1 loss per share $0.12

May 10 Vertex Energy Inc

* Vertex Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $30 million

* Vertex Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
