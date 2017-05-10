BRIEF-Vertex Energy posts Q1 loss per share $0.12

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Vertex Energy Inc
* Vertex Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $30 million
* Vertex Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit