1 小时内
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点12分 / 1 小时内

BRIEF-Vertex issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

* Vertex says all three triple combinations led to statistically significant improvement in lung function in studies

* Vertex says each combination included kalydeco and tezacaftor and a third experimental drug

* Vertex says all combinations well tolerated with few discontinuations due to side effects

* Vertex says hopes to begin pivotal late stage studies of one or more triple combination regimens in 1h2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

