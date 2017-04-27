BRIEF-Vertex Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

April 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vertex reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99

* Qtrly total cf product revenues were $480.6 million compared to $393.6 million for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net product revenues from orkambi were $294.9 million compared to $223.1 million for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net product revenues from kalydeco were $185.7 million, compared to $170.5 million for q1 of 2016

* Reiterated its 2017 guidance for orkambi revenues and combined gaap and non-gaap research and development and sg&a expense

* Increased its 2017 revenue guidance for kalydeco

* Increased its total 2017 product revenue guidance for kalydeco to $710 to $730 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: