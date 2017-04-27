BRIEF-Vertex Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

April 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Vertex reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99
* Qtrly total cf product revenues were $480.6 million
compared to $393.6 million for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net product revenues from orkambi were $294.9
million compared to $223.1 million for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net product revenues from kalydeco were $185.7
million, compared to $170.5 million for q1 of 2016
* Reiterated its 2017 guidance for orkambi revenues and
combined gaap and non-gaap research and development and sg&a
expense
* Increased its 2017 revenue guidance for kalydeco
* Increased its total 2017 product revenue guidance for
kalydeco to $710 to $730 million
