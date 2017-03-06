版本:
BRIEF-Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals

March 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cystic fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
