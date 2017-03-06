BRIEF-Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Concert to receive $160 million in cash with potential for $90 million in future regulatory approval milestone payments
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire CTP-656 from concert pharmaceuticals
* Vertex to develop CTP-656 for potential use in future combination regimens aimed at treating underlying cause of CF
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - Vertex will pay concert $160 million in cash for all worldwide development and commercialization rights to CTP-656
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - Concert's board of directors unanimously supports transaction and recommends that concert's shareholders vote in favor of it
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.