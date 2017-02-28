BRIEF-Vestas receives 348 MW U.S. wind turbine order

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
Feb 28 Vestas Wind Systems said on Tuesday:
* It has received a firm and unconditional order in the United States comprising 174 V110-2.0 megawatt (MW) turbines, totalling 348 MW
* The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year AOM 4000 service agreement
* Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2018
* Wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced in Vestas' Colorado factories. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results